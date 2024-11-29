Telangana

Telangana CM pays tribute to Mahatma Jyothirao Phule on his death anniversary

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid homage to Mahatma Jyothirao Phule on his death anniversary by laying floral tributes to his portrait at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

Safiya Begum29 November 2024 - 16:13
Telangana CM pays tribute to Mahatma Jyothirao Phule on his death anniversary
Telangana CM pays tribute to Mahatma Jyothirao Phule on his death anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid homage to Mahatma Jyothirao Phule on his death anniversary by laying floral tributes to his portrait at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

Marking the occasion on Thursday, CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Tourism Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, and other officials also joined in paying their respects to the social reformer, honouring his contributions to education and social justice.

Also Read: 15 Judge Posts Vacant in Telangana High Court, Says Union Law Minister

Mahatma Jyothirao Phule, a pioneer in the fight against caste discrimination and an advocate for women’s education, continues to inspire generations with his legacy. The Chief Minister reiterated Phule’s relevance in building an inclusive society.

Tags
Safiya Begum29 November 2024 - 16:13

Related Articles

Telangana govt withdraws land acquisition notification in CM Revanth Reddy's constituency

Telangana govt withdraws land acquisition notification in CM Revanth Reddy’s constituency

29 November 2024 - 17:21
15 Judge Posts Vacant in Telangana High Court, Says Union Law Minister

15 Judge Posts Vacant in Telangana High Court, Says Union Law Minister

29 November 2024 - 15:32
BJP stages protest over food contamination in Telangana schools

BJP stages protest over food contamination in Telangana schools

29 November 2024 - 13:57
Telangana HC quashes two of 3 FIRs against BRS leader in Lagacharla case

Telangana HC quashes two of 3 FIRs against BRS leader in Lagacharla case

29 November 2024 - 12:23
Back to top button