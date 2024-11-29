Telangana CM pays tribute to Mahatma Jyothirao Phule on his death anniversary

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid homage to Mahatma Jyothirao Phule on his death anniversary by laying floral tributes to his portrait at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

Marking the occasion on Thursday, CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Tourism Corporation Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, and other officials also joined in paying their respects to the social reformer, honouring his contributions to education and social justice.

Mahatma Jyothirao Phule, a pioneer in the fight against caste discrimination and an advocate for women’s education, continues to inspire generations with his legacy. The Chief Minister reiterated Phule’s relevance in building an inclusive society.