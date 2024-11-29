15 Judge Posts Vacant in Telangana High Court, Says Union Law Minister

Hyderabad: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the Rajya Sabha that there are currently 15 vacant judge positions in the Telangana High Court.

In response to a question by Congress member Anil Kumar Yadav, the Law Minister stated that 24 permanent judges and three additional judges are presently serving in the High Court, which is authorized to have a total of 42 judges. As of now, 8 permanent judge positions and 7 additional judge positions remain unfilled.

Also Read: Places of Worship Act Under Threat? AIMPLB Sounds Alarm Over Ajmer Dargah Claims

Meghwal also mentioned that 115 magistrate positions are vacant in the district and subordinate courts across the state as of November 21.

The Union Minister further informed that the central government had allocated Rs. 448.28 crore in the past five years for the development of court infrastructure in Telangana.