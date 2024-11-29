Telangana

15 Judge Posts Vacant in Telangana High Court, Says Union Law Minister

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the Rajya Sabha that there are currently 15 vacant judge positions in the Telangana High Court.

Safiya Begum29 November 2024 - 15:32
15 Judge Posts Vacant in Telangana High Court, Says Union Law Minister
15 Judge Posts Vacant in Telangana High Court, Says Union Law Minister

Hyderabad: Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the Rajya Sabha that there are currently 15 vacant judge positions in the Telangana High Court.

In response to a question by Congress member Anil Kumar Yadav, the Law Minister stated that 24 permanent judges and three additional judges are presently serving in the High Court, which is authorized to have a total of 42 judges. As of now, 8 permanent judge positions and 7 additional judge positions remain unfilled.

Also Read: Places of Worship Act Under Threat? AIMPLB Sounds Alarm Over Ajmer Dargah Claims

Meghwal also mentioned that 115 magistrate positions are vacant in the district and subordinate courts across the state as of November 21.

The Union Minister further informed that the central government had allocated Rs. 448.28 crore in the past five years for the development of court infrastructure in Telangana.

Tags
Safiya Begum29 November 2024 - 15:32

Related Articles

Telangana govt withdraws land acquisition notification in CM Revanth Reddy's constituency

Telangana govt withdraws land acquisition notification in CM Revanth Reddy’s constituency

29 November 2024 - 17:21
Telangana CM pays tribute to Mahatma Jyothirao Phule on his death anniversary

Telangana CM pays tribute to Mahatma Jyothirao Phule on his death anniversary

29 November 2024 - 16:13
BJP stages protest over food contamination in Telangana schools

BJP stages protest over food contamination in Telangana schools

29 November 2024 - 13:57
Telangana HC quashes two of 3 FIRs against BRS leader in Lagacharla case

Telangana HC quashes two of 3 FIRs against BRS leader in Lagacharla case

29 November 2024 - 12:23
Back to top button