Places of Worship Act Under Threat? AIMPLB Sounds Alarm Over Ajmer Dargah Claims

New Delhi: The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has strongly objected to an Ajmer court’s decision to entertain a petition alleging the possible presence of a Shiva temple beneath the Ajmer Dargah. The Board has urged the Supreme Court to step in and halt such petitions, emphasizing the need to uphold the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

The AIMPLB cautioned that failing to enforce this law could lead to widespread unrest, warning that they cannot be held responsible for the potential consequences.

AIMPLB Appeals to Supreme Court to Dismiss Such Petitions

In its official statement, the AIMPLB declared:

“It is imperative for both central and state governments to enforce the Places of Worship Act, 1991, as it was intended to preserve communal harmony. Failure to do so could result in nationwide turmoil, for which the judiciary and central authorities will bear responsibility.”

The Board criticized the growing number of claims targeting religious sites, calling it a violation of constitutional principles and the intent behind the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which mandates that the status of any place of worship as of August 15, 1947, cannot be altered.

“A Mockery of Law and Constitution”

The AIMPLB denounced the claims on historic religious sites, describing them as a direct affront to the rule of law.

“These assertions are a blatant misuse of legal processes, making a mockery of constitutional safeguards. The 1991 Act was specifically designed to prevent targeting of religious sites in the aftermath of the Babri Masjid case,” the Board stated.

It also raised concerns about recent court-ordered surveys of mosques, referencing disputes over the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Shahi Eidgah in Mathura, and other sites.

Concerns Over Ajmer Dargah Claim

The Board expressed disappointment that, after claims on prominent sites like the Gyanvapi Mosque, Shahi Eidgah, and Bhojshala Mosque, attention has now turned to the historic Ajmer Dargah.

Call for Immediate Supreme Court Intervention

The AIMPLB called on the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu action, urging the apex court to direct lower courts to avoid entertaining such claims.

“When the Gyanvapi Mosque case arose, we approached the Supreme Court, arguing it contradicted the Places of Worship Act. Despite this, the court permitted a survey, creating a precedent that has emboldened further claims on various sites,” the Board lamented.

The AIMPLB concluded its appeal by urging the judiciary to uphold the sanctity of the Places of Worship Act, prevent further communal disputes, and ensure the nation’s peace and unity.