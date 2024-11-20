Telangana CM Reddy performs puja at Vemulawada Temple

Rajanna Sircilla (Telangana): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy performed special puja at the Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy Temple in Vemulawada on Wednesday.

During his visit, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for temple development works at Dharmagundam, within the temple premises. The project, estimated at Rs 76 crore, aims to enhance the temple’s infrastructure.

The temple priests briefed the Chief Minister on the history of the Vemulawada Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy Temple. Officials also explained the proposed development plans in detail.

The Chief Minister was welcomed with a grand Poornakumbha ceremony by the temple priests. He paid obeisance at the temple’s flagpole before performing special rituals, including archana and abhishekam at the shrines of Sri Lakshmi Ganapathi Swamy, Rajarajeswara Ammavaru, and Sri Rajarajeswara Swamy.

After the pujas, Vedic scholars blessed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries.

Prominent leaders accompanying the Chief Minister included Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Konda Surekha, Damodar Rajanarsimha, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, PCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with MLAs and MLCs.