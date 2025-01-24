Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Returns After Productive Tours to Singapore and Davos

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has returned to Hyderabad after completing a successful two-nation tour that included Singapore and Davos, Switzerland.

On Friday, he received a grand welcome at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, with numerous Congress leaders and party cadres assembling to greet him enthusiastically.

Landmark MoUs Signed at Davos

During the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, the Telangana delegation led by Revanth Reddy achieved significant milestones.

The delegation signed a total of 20 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), securing investments valued at approximately Rs 1.79 lakh crore.

These agreements primarily focus on establishing data centers and pumped storage facilities in Telangana, aligning with the state’s vision of fostering innovation and infrastructure growth.

A press release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) highlighted that these investments are expected to generate nearly 50,000 job opportunities, providing a substantial boost to Telangana’s economy and employment landscape. This achievement reinforces the state’s position as a preferred destination for global investors.

Key Highlights of the Davos Trip

The “Telangana Rising” delegation’s activities at Davos centered on promoting the state’s business-friendly environment and advanced infrastructure. Some of the notable achievements include:

Focus on Data Centers:

Many of the MoUs involve setting up cutting-edge data centers, strengthening Telangana’s position as a hub for digital infrastructure in India. Pumped Storage Facilities: Significant investments were secured for pumped storage projects, which are crucial for renewable energy development and grid stability.

Engaging Global Leaders: The delegation engaged with global business leaders, policymakers, and innovators to showcase Telangana's potential as a top-tier investment destination.

Productive Visit to Singapore

Before the Davos summit, Revanth Reddy and his team, including Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, visited Singapore.

There, they met with Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation and investment.

Discussions revolved around fostering partnerships in technology, education, and sustainable urban development.

The Singapore visit further solidified Telangana’s reputation for progressive governance and international collaboration. By strengthening ties with Singapore, the state aims to attract more investments and learn from the city-state’s best practices in urban planning and economic development.

Grand Reception in Hyderabad

Revanth Reddy’s return was met with a warm reception at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Party leaders and supporters expressed their admiration for the Chief Minister’s efforts in bringing substantial investments to Telangana.

The celebrations underscored the political and economic significance of the foreign tour.

Telangana’s Growth Vision

The two-nation tour reflects the state’s commitment to achieving rapid economic development. Telangana’s proactive approach to attracting foreign investments aligns with its broader vision of: