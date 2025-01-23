Wipro Expands in Hyderabad with New IT Center in Gopanapalli Campus

Hyderabad: Wipro, one of India’s leading IT companies, has announced an expansion in Hyderabad, with the establishment of a new IT center in the Gopanapalli campus, located in the city’s financial district.

The new center is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for 5,000 people, further bolstering the city’s growing IT sector.

Key Announcement Made During Davos Meeting

The announcement was made during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where Telangana’s Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with the state’s IT Minister K.T. Sridhar Babu, met with Wipro’s Executive Chairman, Rishad Premji. The discussions led to the release of this significant development, which aims to contribute to the city’s booming tech industry.

Wipro’s Role in Hyderabad’s IT Growth

Wipro’s expansion plays a crucial role in Hyderabad’s position as a major hub for the IT industry in India. With this new center, the company will further solidify its presence in the region, generating more job opportunities and driving technological advancements. The new IT center is expected to be completed within the next two to three years.

The expansion aligns with the state government’s commitment to promoting the IT sector in Telangana, ensuring a conducive environment for businesses and investments. Wipro’s new venture will also contribute to Telangana’s increasing reputation as a global destination for IT investment.

Government Support for Industry Growth

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his support for Wipro’s expansion and highlighted the state’s efforts to create an ecosystem conducive to business growth. “The government remains committed to providing the necessary support to global corporations like Wipro, offering a favorable environment for growth and innovation,” he said.

Also Read: Hyderabad Violent Clash Among Youth Congress Leaders at Gandhi Bhavan

Minister Sridhar Babu also emphasized the government’s dedication to supporting skill development initiatives and fostering new opportunities for young professionals. He invited Wipro to collaborate with the state on various skill development programs, including the Young India Skills University, to further enhance the workforce in the IT sector.

Strengthening Telangana’s Global IT Reputation

The new IT center and Wipro’s continued investments in the region will significantly enhance Telangana’s standing in the global IT landscape. The state’s collaboration with companies like Wipro and the ongoing efforts to build a skilled workforce will ensure that Telangana remains at the forefront of technological innovation and employment generation in India.