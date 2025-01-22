Hyderabad: Violent Clash Among Youth Congress Leaders at Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad: A violent altercation erupted at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday as Youth Congress leaders clashed over internal party positions.

The conflict began over disagreements regarding the allocation of roles within the ruling party. Tensions rose as protests from leaders in Kotthagudem emerged, accusing the party of favoring members from the BRS for key positions.

Not a Wrestling Match…

This happened at Gandhi Bhavan between Congress leaders…



God Save Telangana’s Law and Order another 4 years 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ih5Jsi4gBu — Dr.Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) January 22, 2025

As the situation escalated, members from opposing factions confronted each other, resulting in physical altercations. Several leaders sustained injuries during the clash. Youth Congress representatives voiced their frustration, claiming that their long-standing contributions to the party were being overlooked.

As of now, the state leadership of the Congress has not issued any response to the incident.

Violent Clash Among Youth Congress Leaders at Gandhi Bhavan

