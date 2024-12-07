Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates 800 MW Unit 2 of Yadadri Thermal Power Station

Hyderabad Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy marked a significant milestone in the state’s journey toward energy self-sufficiency by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates 800 MW Unit 2 of the 4,000 MW Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) on Saturday. The plant, located near Damaracherla in Nalgonda district, is the largest public-sector thermal power project in India and is expected to make Telangana a power-surplus state.

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha, and Energy Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, along with other senior officials.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates 800 MW Unit 2: A Vision for a Power Surplus Telangana

The YTPS, a brainchild of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, is one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects undertaken post the formation of Telangana in 2014. With a planned capacity of 4,000 MW, comprising five units of 800 MW each, the thermal power station aims to address Telangana’s growing energy demands and solidify its status as an energy hub.

Key Milestones of the YTPS Project

Foundation Stone: Laid by K Chandrashekhar Rao on June 8, 2015.

Environmental Clearance: Granted by the Union Ministry for Environment and Forest on June 29, 2017, followed by the State Pollution Control Board's consent on July 25, 2017.

Construction Launch: Initiated by BHEL on October 17, 2017.

: Initiated by on . Amendments and Approvals: Final terms of reference were issued on November 8, 2023, ensuring compliance with environmental and National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives.

Project Timeline and Delays

While the project was envisioned as a game-changer for Telangana’s energy landscape, it faced significant delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and challenges in obtaining environmental clearances. Additionally, litigation by a Mumbai-based NGO in the National Green Tribunal further slowed progress.

Despite these hurdles, Stages I and II of the thermal power station have been completed and integrated into the power grid, with full operational capacity expected by May 2025.

Economic and Environmental Impact

Economic Advantages

Energy Security: With a total capacity of 4,000 MW, the YTPS will not only make Telangana power-surplus but also enable energy exports to neighboring states. Job Creation: The project has generated thousands of jobs, directly and indirectly, contributing to the state’s economic growth. Industrial Growth: Reliable energy supply from YTPS will bolster industrial expansion in Telangana.

Environmental Considerations

While the project is a significant achievement, concerns about environmental impact were addressed through multiple evaluations and amendments. The Telangana Power Generation Corporation (TGGENCO) has adhered to directives issued by the NGT and the Ministry of Environment and Forest. Advanced emission control technologies are being incorporated to minimize the plant’s carbon footprint.

Significance of Telangana CM Revanth Inaugurates 800 MW Unit 2

The inauguration of Unit 2 underscores the Telangana government’s commitment to infrastructural development. Once all five units are operational, the YTPS will serve as a backbone for the state’s energy infrastructure, meeting rising electricity demands across urban and rural regions.

Future Prospects

The Yadadri Thermal Power Station is a cornerstone of Telangana’s vision for sustainable growth. By 2025, the plant will likely reach full capacity, contributing substantially to India’s energy grid and setting a benchmark for public-sector projects.

Event Highlights

Key Dignitaries Present: The ceremony was attended by prominent leaders, emphasizing the project's importance to the state's energy strategy.

Focus on Modern Technology: Unit 2 is equipped with cutting-edge machinery, ensuring efficiency and reduced emissions.

: Unit 2 is equipped with cutting-edge machinery, ensuring efficiency and reduced emissions. Public Sector Achievement: As the largest public-sector thermal plant, the YTPS is a testament to India’s strides in infrastructure development.

Conclusion

The inauguration of Unit 2 at Yadadri Thermal Power Station represents a landmark achievement in Telangana’s journey toward energy independence. It is not just a symbol of industrial progress but also a reflection of the state’s vision to combine growth with sustainability. With this project, Telangana solidifies its position as a leader in the power sector, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future.