Telangana CM Revanth Reddy promises to make Hyderabad the film production Capital of India

Hyderabad: Charismatically reaffirming his vision of what the future of Indian culture would be like in Telangana, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy swore to propel Hyderabad to become a chief destination of Indian films.

Addressing the Telugu film fraternity, in a meeting at his home, who had been recent recipients at the 71st National Film Awards, the CM assured the industry of a strong government backing, as he sees the industry contributes to supporting employment, increased tourism and enhanced cultural stature of the state.

Among the national awardees, Revanth Reddy congratulated Anil Ravipudi (Bhagavanth Keseri), Prashanth Varma (Hanu-Man), the visual effects team Venkat and Srinivas, fight masters Nandu and Prithvi, director Sai Rajesh (Baby) and singer Rohit. Producers Chaitanya Reddy, Niranjan Reddy and makers of the acclaimed films were too felicitated.

Some of the issues brought up by the filmmakers during the discussion were cases of disconnected approval systems and bureaucracy. By responding to the positive side, the CM promised a more productive ecosystem to carry out production and assured the government would make solid efforts to coordinate the production and promote the growth of industries.

To further illustrate the point being looked at by the state, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka while serving as chair of Film Industry Development sub -committee earlier had instructed Information Department, and officials of Film Development Corporation to develop a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to make Hyderabad a hub of Indian cinema. The idea is to ensure that there is a friendly environment to filmmakers across the country in terms of commencement of single-window clearances, lowering of procedural bottlenecks.

Such programs fit into the general strategic purposes of Telangana. Understanding the power of the film industry to act as a catalyst towards the economic development of an economy, the CM used a recent occasion to request the Telugu film fraternity develop a vision document, which would resonate with the state dream to transform its economy to a 3 trillion-dollar economy by 2047.

Already located with the grand infrastructure base, housing the world famous Ramoji Film City, the largest film studio complex in the globe and with a booming setup in Film Nagar and Prasads IMAX Hyderabad is already well geared to make this transition. This step by Revanth Reddy will be able to fortify these foundations further and appeal to filmmakers across India and worldwide.

The promotion of Hyderabad as a regional cinematic powerhouse into the national epicentre in terms of film-making can bring considerable increase in the numbers of tourists, together with associated cultural branding as well as generate thousands of jobs in production, post-production and allied services.