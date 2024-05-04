Telangana

Telangana: Congress candidate Jeevan Reddy slaps woman

Senior Congress leader and party candidate from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency T. Jeevan Reddy, has landed in a controversy after he slapped a woman.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Telangana: Congress candidate Jeevan Reddy slaps woman
Telangana: Congress candidate Jeevan Reddy slaps woman

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and party candidate from Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency T. Jeevan Reddy, has landed in a controversy after he slapped a woman.

Related Stories
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep
Sonia Gandhi Extended Invitation to Contest Lok Sabha Seat from Telangana
Vote count for Telangana Assembly polls begins
Tension prevails at Saidabad Polling Station; Malakpet Congress Candidate Attacked
Telangana: Amit Shah alleges secret understanding b/w BRS & Cong, urges support for BJP

A video of the former minister slapping a woman during campaigning was widely circulated on social media on Friday.

The incident occurred in a village in the Armur Assembly segment when the Congress candidate was campaigning along with some other leaders.

Jeevan Reddy allegedly slapped the woman, a labourer under rural employment guarantee scheme, when she told him that she will vote for ‘flower’ symbol in the May 13 election.

She lamented that she had voted for the Congress in the recent Assembly elections, but she is not getting pension. The Congress candidate was accompanied by P. Vinay Kumar Reddy, who lost the Assembly election from Armur.

Armur is one of the seven Assembly segments under Nizamabad Lok Sabha seat.

The Congress has fielded Jeevan Reddy against sitting MP D. Arvind of BJP.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button