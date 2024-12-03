Telangana Congress Government’s First Anniversary: Key Achievements and Initiatives

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, marked its first anniversary with a detailed report of its welfare and development initiatives.

Emphasizing its commitment to transforming Telangana into “a truly future state,” the government highlighted significant achievements spanning agriculture, urban development, education, and social welfare.

A Year of Transformation and Development

From December 7, 2023, to November 30, 2024, the government allocated Rs 61,194 crore for welfare schemes, focusing on the upliftment of backward classes (BCs), scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs), minorities, women, and children. An additional Rs 9,888 crore was earmarked for specific community-focused programs, showcasing the administration’s inclusive governance approach.

Major Highlights of the Telangana Congress Government’s First Year

1. Agricultural Reforms: Supporting Farmers and Boosting Productivity

Telangana emerged as a frontrunner in agricultural development, achieving the following milestones:

Rs 21,000 crore in crop loans waived, benefiting 25 lakh farmers. This initiative made Telangana the only state in India to achieve such a feat within a year. Record Paddy Production: The state recorded an impressive 1.53 crore metric tonnes of paddy production in one crop season.

The state recorded an impressive of paddy production in one crop season. Farmer Bonuses: Farmers cultivating fine variety paddy received a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal.

Farmers cultivating fine variety paddy received a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal. 24×7 Power Supply: Assured free and uninterrupted electricity to farmers.

2. Unprecedented Job Creation

Over 50,000 government jobs were created, setting a record for the highest number of job allocations in a single year.

3. Urban Development and Sustainability

The government initiated several key urban development projects to enhance infrastructure and sustainability:

Musi River Rejuvenation: Comprehensive efforts to restore the river and its surrounding lakes while halting encroachments.

Comprehensive efforts to restore the river and its surrounding lakes while halting encroachments. Electric Buses in Hyderabad: Plans to replace over 3,000 petrol and diesel buses with electric buses in a phased manner, aiming to reduce urban pollution.

Plans to replace over 3,000 petrol and diesel buses with electric buses in a phased manner, aiming to reduce urban pollution. Godavari River Water Project: A plan to bring an additional 21 tmc of Godavari river water to Hyderabad to ensure an adequate drinking water supply.

A plan to bring an additional to Hyderabad to ensure an adequate drinking water supply. New City in Mucherla: Development of a master plan for an upcoming city designed for the future.

4. Education: Skill Development and Inclusion

To address education and skill development needs, the government announced:

Skill University: Establishment of Telangana’s first skill university aimed at equipping students with industry-relevant skills.

Establishment of Telangana’s first skill university aimed at equipping students with industry-relevant skills. South India’s Largest Sports University: A new initiative to promote sports and physical education among the youth.

A new initiative to promote sports and physical education among the youth. Integrated Residential Schools: World-class facilities for Dalit, tribal, OBC, and minority students to improve access to quality education.

5. Women Empowerment Programs

The Congress government prioritized women’s empowerment through financial independence and entrepreneurship:

Loans and financial support for self-help groups.

Entrepreneurial assistance to help women establish businesses and achieve economic stability.

6. Cultural Milestones and Infrastructure Development

World’s Largest Gandhi Statue: Plans to erect a monumental Gandhi statue at Bapu Ghat as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

A Vision for the Future

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reiterated the government’s vision for Telangana, emphasizing a balanced approach to development. “Our mission is to transform Telangana into a truly future state, focusing on inclusive growth and sustainable progress,” he stated.

As the Congress government celebrates its first anniversary, the administration’s achievements and future plans reflect a strong commitment to the welfare and prosperity of Telangana’s citizens. With a focus on innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability, the government aims to position Telangana as a leading state in India.