Telangana should secure its rightful share of water in both Krishna, Godavari rivers

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has made it clear to the officials that Telangana should secure its rightful share of water from both the Krishna and Godavari rivers.

Mohammed Yousuf30 November 2024 - 21:10
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has made it clear to the officials that Telangana should secure its rightful share of water from both the Krishna and Godavari rivers.

He directed the officials that effective arguments should be made before the Tribunal without causing any damage to the interests of Telangana, alerting them to keep the necessary evidence, records and orders ready for the argument.            

The Chief Minister, along with Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, held a review meeting on irrigation projects here on Saturday.

He discussed the irrigation water situation, inter-state disputes over Krishna, Godavari waters and strategies to be adopted by the State government regarding the distribution of water shares.

