Telangana

Telangana Faces Fund Shortage for Road Repairs Despite Borrowing ₹75,000 Crore in 9 Months

Telangana is grappling with a severe shortage of funds for road repairs, despite the state government borrowing ₹75,000 crore over the past nine months.

Abdul Wasi
246 2 minutes read
Telangana Faces Fund Shortage for Road Repairs Despite Borrowing ₹75,000 Crore in 9 Months
Telangana Faces Fund Shortage for Road Repairs Despite Borrowing ₹75,000 Crore in 9 Months

Hyderabad: Telangana is grappling with a severe shortage of funds for road repairs, despite the state government borrowing ₹75,000 crore over the past nine months. Heavy rains in recent weeks have damaged 2,553 kilometers of roads across the state, but the government lacks the funds even for temporary patchwork repairs.

Officials estimate that ₹2,600 crore will be needed for permanent repairs to the damaged roads, while temporary patchwork will require at least ₹110 crore. However, due to the financial crunch, the state government is unable to allocate even this amount and is now looking towards central government assistance.

It has raised concerns that despite borrowing substantial amounts, the state government does not have the ₹100 crore required for immediate road repairs. Adding to the crisis, contractors who carried out minor repair works in the past have refused to take up further patchwork due to unpaid bills from previous projects.

With roads in critical condition and no immediate funding in sight, the situation has become a major challenge for both commuters and the state administration, which now awaits central aid to tackle the issue.

Tags
Abdul Wasi
246 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Shocking Incident in Medchal: Three Youth Assault Elderly Woman

Shocking Incident in Medchal: Three Youth Assault Elderly Woman

12-Year-Old Boy Bitten by Snake on School Premises in Siricilla

12-Year-Old Boy Bitten by Snake on School Premises in Siricilla

Telangana News | Applications for New Ration Cards to Be Accepted from October 2

Telangana News | Applications for New Ration Cards to Be Accepted from October 2

Telangana Students Get Relief in NEET Counseling Over Locality Issue

Telangana Students Get Relief in NEET Counseling Over Locality Issue

Back to top button