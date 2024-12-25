Introduction

Telangana Fight for Fair Distribution Krishna River Water Sharing has remained a thorny issue between Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana since the bifurcation of the two states in 2014. A temporary arrangement introduced in 2015 has been extended year after year, leaving Telangana feeling disadvantaged and frustrated over what it sees as an unjust allocation of water resources. This article delves into the complexities of the issue, highlighting key events, ongoing challenges, and potential resolutions.

Telangana Fight for Fair Distribution Krishna River Water Sharing The Genesis of the Dispute

In June 2015, an ad hoc arrangement was introduced to allocate water between AP and Telangana for the 2015-16 water year:

Andhra Pradesh: 512 TMC

512 TMC Telangana: 298.98 TMC

This ratio of 66:34 (AP:TS) was initially intended as a short-term measure. However, this temporary solution has persisted, perpetuating the dissatisfaction of Telangana, which argues that the arrangement does not reflect its growing needs.

Key Events in the Water-Sharing Timeline

Here is a chronological overview of the major milestones:

June 18-19, 2015: Temporary arrangement introduced for 2015-16.

Temporary arrangement introduced for 2015-16. September 21, 2016: Continued for 2016-17.

Continued for 2016-17. November 4, 2017: The 7th KRMB meeting upheld the 66:34 ratio for 2017-18.

The 7th KRMB meeting upheld the 66:34 ratio for 2017-18. October 16, 2018: The 9th meeting maintained the ratio for 2018-19.

The 9th meeting maintained the ratio for 2018-19. August 9, 2019: The 10th meeting continued the arrangement for 2019-20.

The 10th meeting continued the arrangement for 2019-20. June 4, 2020: The 12th meeting retained the ratio for 2020-21.

The 12th meeting retained the ratio for 2020-21. September 1, 2021: The 14th meeting upheld the 66:34 split for 2021-22.

The 14th meeting upheld the 66:34 split for 2021-22. May 6, 2022: The 16th meeting sustained the same ratio for 2022-23.

The 16th meeting sustained the same ratio for 2022-23. May 10, 2023: The 17th meeting saw Telangana demanding a 50:50 share, but no consensus was reached.

Telangana’s Concerns

Telangana has voiced its concerns over several issues:

1. Inadequate Water Allocation

The 66:34 ratio heavily favors Andhra Pradesh, leaving Telangana with insufficient water to meet its agricultural, industrial, and domestic needs.

2. Lack of Storage Facilities

Unlike Andhra Pradesh, Telangana lacks adequate infrastructure to store its allocated water. This leads to underutilization of its share and further disadvantages the state.

3. Ineffective Dispute Resolution

Despite multiple meetings under the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and the involvement of the Ministry of Jal Shakti, no acceptable formula has been devised to resolve the dispute. Telangana’s demand for an equitable 50:50 share has yet to be addressed.

4. Dependence on an Outdated Arrangement

Telangana has argued that the continuation of the temporary arrangement has effectively made it permanent, perpetuating an unfair distribution system.

Recent Developments

In the latest meeting on January 9, 2024, Telangana’s Special Chief Secretary reiterated the state’s demand for:

A 50:50 water-sharing ratio .

. Formation of a three-member committee to develop a working arrangement based on the water needs of both states.

While the KRMB agreed to refer the matter to the Apex Council, concrete solutions remain elusive. The next KRMB meeting, scheduled for January 21, 2025, is expected to further discuss the issue.

Andhra Pradesh’s Position

Andhra Pradesh has consistently advocated for maintaining the current arrangement, arguing that it reflects the eligibility and requirements of both states. This stance has led to a stalemate, with neither state willing to compromise.

Impact on Telangana

The ongoing dispute has significant consequences for Telangana:

Agricultural Losses: Farmers face uncertainty due to erratic water availability.

Farmers face uncertainty due to erratic water availability. Industrial Growth: Limited water resources hamper industrial development.

Limited water resources hamper industrial development. Domestic Needs: Urban areas like Hyderabad struggle with water supply issues during peak seasons.

Possible Resolutions

To resolve this long-standing dispute, the following measures could be considered:

1. Formation of a Neutral Committee

A three-member neutral committee, as suggested by Telangana, could assess the water requirements of both states and propose a fair distribution formula.

2. Infrastructure Development

Building additional storage facilities in Telangana could enable the state to utilize its allocated water more effectively.

3. Mediation by Apex Council

The Apex Council, chaired by the Union Minister of Water Resources, should play a more proactive role in facilitating dialogue and reaching a consensus.

4. Legal Intervention

If administrative measures fail, Telangana could explore legal recourse to secure its rightful share of water.

Conclusion

The Krishna River water-sharing dispute underscores the challenges of resource management in a federal structure. While Andhra Pradesh continues to benefit from the existing arrangement, Telangana’s demands for equity remain unaddressed. The upcoming KRMB meeting in January 2025 offers a glimmer of hope for resolving this contentious issue. Until then, the ad hoc arrangement remains a perpetual bane for Telangana.