Telangana Government Approves Phase-II of Hyderabad Metro Rail Project with Rs 24,269 Crore Investment

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has granted administrative sanction for implementing Phase-II of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project.

This phase, covering 76.4 km, will be undertaken as a joint venture (JV) between the Government of Telangana and the Centre. The estimated outlay of this JV is Rs 24,269 crore.

Phase-II aims to beef up the city’s public transportation system by extending the Metro network to cover three additional traffic corridors. This is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion and pollution and provide a modern, efficient and eco-friendly transport option.

The project will incorporate state-of-the-art technologies and world-class amenities to ensure optimal safety and comfort for passengers.

The newly sanctioned corridors under Part ‘A’ of Phase-II are Corridor IV: Raidurg to Shamshabad RGI Airport (Airport Corridor) – 31 km, Corridor V: BHEL to Lakdikapul – 26 km, Corridor VI: Patny to Kandlakoya – 12 km, Corridor VII: Isnapur to Miyapur – 11 km, Corridor VIII: LB Nagar to Hayathnagar – 8 km.

This extension of the Metro network, along with the development of Corridor IX (RGIA to Skit University, covering 40.6 km), will enhance connectivity and facilitate seamless travel across Hyderabad. The project will be funded as a 50:50 JV, with contributions from Telangana and the Centre.

The total cost of Rs 24,269 crore will include Rs 3,733 crore from Telangana, Rs 2,403 crore from multilateral funding sources like JICA, ADB and NDB, and Rs 1,033 crore from the private sector as the PPP component.

The government has directed the Managing Director of Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) to implement the project, with all financial and administrative protocols endorsed by the Finance Department.