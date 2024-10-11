Telangana Government Enforces Ban on Layout Registrations in ‘Hamda’ Limits

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has officially prohibited the registration of layouts within the boundaries of ‘Hamda’. In a recently issued directive, strict instructions have been communicated to halt all layout registrations in these areas.

The government’s decision to extend ‘Hamda’ jurisdiction has resulted in the inclusion of numerous farmhouses, including those under gram panchayats. This change encompasses significant properties such as KTR’s farmhouse in Janwara and P Mahender Reddy’s farmhouse.

Following this expansion, the registration of layouts within gram panchayats was also put on hold. This move echoes a similar ban on layout registrations imposed under previous administrations, further enforced by the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has added unrecognized layouts to the prohibited list 22-A9(1)(E), covering Ranga Reddy, Medak, and Mahbubnagar districts. As a result, land transactions have become increasingly difficult for many, particularly affecting the lower and middle classes. With gram panchayat layouts now included in the restricted category, plot owners are struggling to sell their plots due to the registration freeze, leaving buyers hesitant to make purchases.