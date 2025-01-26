Telangana Government Launches Four New Welfare Schemes to Fulfill Election Promises

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, launched four ambitious welfare schemes on Sunday to fulfill the promises made during the Assembly elections. The launch event took place in Chandravancha, Kodangal, the Chief Minister’s constituency, coinciding with the celebrations of the 76th Republic Day.

New Schemes for Welfare and Development

The newly launched schemes include Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa, Indiramma Indlu, and a program for issuing new ration cards, targeting farmers, landless laborers, and the economically weaker sections.

Key Benefits of the Schemes:

Rythu Bharosa: Farmers will receive financial assistance of ₹12,000 per acre of arable land annually. Indiramma Atmiya Bharosa: Landless agricultural labor families will receive ₹12,000 annually for livelihood support. Indiramma Indlu (Housing Scheme): Homeless families will be provided ₹5 lakh each to construct homes, with 4.5 lakh houses planned in 2024-2025 at a budget of ₹22,500 crore. Ration Cards: New ration cards will be issued to ensure food security for all eligible families.

At the launch event, the Chief Minister distributed cheques worth ₹11.80 crore to 734 beneficiaries under the Rythu Bharosa and Indiramma Indlu schemes, demonstrating the government’s commitment to timely implementation.

Also Read: Tragic Collision: Lorry Loaded with Rail Tracks Crashes into Auto, Seven Dead Including a Child

Fulfilling Promises, Strengthening Welfare

Speaking at the public meeting, Revanth Reddy reiterated his government’s commitment to improving the lives of Telangana’s citizens. “The people’s government is working tirelessly for the welfare of four crore Telangana residents by addressing their needs and fulfilling our promises one by one,” he said.

He highlighted several other welfare measures already implemented, including:

Farm loan waivers up to ₹2 lakh , benefiting 25 lakh farmers with ₹21,000 crore credited to their accounts.

, benefiting 25 lakh farmers with ₹21,000 crore credited to their accounts. Bonuses for farmers cultivating fine varieties of paddy .

. Free travel for women on RTC buses .

. Free power supply up to 200 units .

. Cooking gas cylinders at ₹500.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Telangana is the only state to waive farm loans on such a large scale and that increased financial support under Rythu Bharosa will further ease the burden of rising agricultural input costs.

“The bond between Congress and farmers is like the bond between land and seed,” he said, recalling Congress’ legacy of introducing free electricity and crop loan waivers for farmers nationwide.

The Rythu Bharosa payments will be deposited directly into farmers’ accounts from midnight, marking another milestone in Telangana’s welfare-driven governance.