Tragic Collision: Lorry Loaded with Rail Tracks Crashes into Auto, Seven Dead Including a Child

Telangana: A tragic road accident occurred near the Mamnuru Bharat Petrol Pump on the Warangal-Khammam National Highway, where a lorry, carrying heavy rail tracks, crashed into an auto rickshaw. The impact of the accident resulted in the death of seven people, including a child, and left several others severely injured.

According to the police, the lorry, loaded with rail tracks, lost control and collided with the auto. The heavy metal rails from the lorry fell on the auto, causing fatal injuries to the passengers. Seven individuals tragically lost their lives, while six others sustained serious injuries. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

The horrific accident has raised concerns over road safety and the transportation of heavy goods in the region. Authorities are investigating the incident to understand the exact cause of the crash and whether the lorry was properly secured before the journey.

Possible Increase in Casualties:

Rescue operations are still ongoing, and reports suggest that some victims were trapped under the metal rails, which could lead to an increase in the death toll.

Condolences and Investigation:

The Telangana government has expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims and is closely monitoring the situation. Local police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.