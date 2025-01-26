Four Killed, Three Injured in Tragic Accident as Iron Poles Fall on Autorickshaws in Telangana

Telangana: In a tragic incident near Mamnuru 4th Battalion on the Warangal-Khammam National Highway, four people lost their lives and three others were injured when heavy iron poles fell from a lorry onto two autorickshaws. The mishap occurred on Sunday when the wires securing the poles snapped, causing them to crash onto the vehicles.

Details of the Incident

At the time of the accident, the autorickshaws were carrying a total of seven passengers. Tragically, four individuals, residents of Lalith Nagar in Bhopal district, Madhya Pradesh, lost their lives. Three others were seriously injured and have been rushed to a government hospital for immediate medical treatment.

Authorities and Investigation

The local police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of transportation and the security of loads being carried by vehicles.

Telangana Chief Minister’s Response

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed his condolences to the grieving families of the deceased. He also conveyed his shock at the incident and instructed the District Collector and senior police officials to ensure the injured receive prompt medical attention. The Chief Minister has called for all necessary measures to be taken to prevent similar accidents in the future.

Call for Safety Measures

This devastating accident has highlighted the need for stricter safety protocols, especially for vehicles transporting heavy goods on busy highways. Authorities are expected to take further steps to address safety concerns and prevent such tragedies.