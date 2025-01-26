Liquor Shops to Shut in 17 Cities: CM Yadav’s Bold Move

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized that the success of the liquor ban initiative in the state depends on collaborative efforts between the government and society. Speaking at the Republic Day function held at Nehru Stadium in Indore, CM Yadav highlighted the steps being taken to create awareness about liquor prohibition.

The Chief Minister inspected the ceremonial parade during the event, while Governor Mangubhai Patel unfurled the national flag at the Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

In a significant decision, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet on January 24 approved a ban on the sale of liquor in 17 religious cities and towns across the state. CM Yadav stated that this decision was made based on the advice of saints and social organizations. He further mentioned that liquor prohibition would continue to be enforced on both banks of the Narmada River.

Madhya Pradesh: A Hub for Investment and Employment

Highlighting the state’s development, Yadav declared 2025 as the “Year of Industry and Employment.” He announced that the state had received investment proposals worth over ₹4.17 lakh crore from regional industrial conferences and global events. If realized, these investments are expected to generate over four lakh job opportunities in the state.

Yadav also reflected on the contributions of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, who was born in Mhow near Indore. He emphasized the Constitution’s role in fostering awareness of citizens’ duties, rights, and self-respect.

Republic Day Celebrations Across Madhya Pradesh

State ministers participated in Republic Day celebrations in various districts, delivering the Chief Minister’s message and inspecting ceremonial parades.

Prominent political leaders also joined the celebrations. Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari hoisted the national flag at the party’s state headquarters, while Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh attended the event at the Congress office in Indore. BJP leaders, including state chief VD Sharma and regional organization secretary Ajay Jamwal, unfurled the tricolour at the BJP headquarters in Bhopal.

