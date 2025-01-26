India Showcases Military Might at 76th Republic Day Parade

India celebrated its 76th Republic Day with a grand display of military strength, featuring elite contingents, advanced weaponry, and indigenous systems. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest as the parade highlighted India’s defense prowess and technological advancements.

New Delhi: India marked its 76th Republic Day on Sunday with a spectacular display of its military prowess, featuring elite marching contingents, advanced missiles, and indigenous weapon systems. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto graced the occasion as the chief guest, adding to the significance of the celebration.

Tri-Services Tableau Highlights Synergy

For the first time, a tri-services tableau rolled down Kartavya Path, emphasizing the spirit of “jointness” between the armed forces. The tableau depicted a coordinated battlefield operation involving the Indian Army’s Arjun battle tank, Tejas fighter aircraft, and the Advanced Light Helicopter. The theme for this year’s tableau was “Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat” (Strong and Secure India).

Parade Begins with Presidential Salute

The Republic Day parade began with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute, accompanied by Indonesian President Subianto. Both leaders arrived at Kartavya Path in a traditional “buggy”, followed by an impressive show of military strength.

Key Military Displays: Tanks, Missiles, and Indigenous Systems

The parade featured a variety of mechanized columns showcasing powerful weaponry, including the T-90 Bhishma tank, NAG missile systems, BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, Pinaka multi-launcher rocket system, and the Akash weapon system. Other remarkable displays included the Agnibaan multi-barrel rocket launcher and the integrated battlefield surveillance system.

Army Contingents and Marching Units

The parade also highlighted the impressive Army contingents, including the Brigade of the Guards, Jat Regiment, Garhwal Rifles, and the Corps of Signals. The first contingent was led by the 61 Cavalry, which holds the distinction of being the world’s only active horsed cavalry regiment.

Naval Strength on Display

The Indian Navy’s contingent, comprising 144 personnel, showcased India’s self-reliant naval capabilities. The naval tableau displayed the newly-commissioned destroyer INS Surat, frigate INS Nilgiri, and submarine INS Vaghsheer, symbolizing India’s rapid progress in indigenous warship construction.

Air Force Flypast and DRDO Innovations

The Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent marched in with a fly-past featuring three MiG-29 aircraft in “Baaz formation”. Additionally, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) presented a tableau showcasing homegrown critical systems, including the Pralay missile system, quick reaction surface-to-air missiles, and advanced radar technologies.

Saluting Women Power and Veterans

The parade also paid tribute to veterans with the tableau theme “Viksit Bharat ki Ore Sadaiv Agrasar” and honored women officers representing “Nari Shakti”. Among them were Lieutenant Colonel Ravinderjeet Randhawa, Lieutenant Commander Mani Agarwal, and Flight Lieutenant Ruchi Saha.

International Participation: Indonesia’s First Marching Contingent

A notable feature this year was the 352-member marching and band contingent from Indonesia, marking the first time an Indonesian contingent participated in a national-day parade abroad.

The Dare Devils and Military Stunts

The Corps of Signals motorcycle display team, also known as “The Dare Devils,” performed breathtaking stunts, including Bullet Salute, Tank Top, and the Human Pyramid. Their daring performances displayed the bravery and skill of India’s armed forces.

Spectacular Air Show to Conclude Celebrations

The celebrations concluded with a stunning flypast by 40 aircraft and helicopters of the Indian Air Force. The fleet included a diverse range of aircraft such as Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar, and Apache helicopters. The highlight of the flypast was the Vertical Charlie maneuver performed by a Rafale fighter aircraft.

The Republic Day celebrations once again showcased India’s military might, technological advancements, and the unwavering commitment of its armed forces to defend the nation.