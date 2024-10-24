Telangana Govt Reviews Adani Group Projects Amid Political Criticism of Revanth Reddy’s Ties to Conglomerate

Hyderabad: Amid mounting political criticism over Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s engagement with the Adani Group, specifically Gautam Adani; the Telangana government has begun reviewing those projects that were started or completed by the group during the BRS regime.

Despite BRS leaders’ fierce attacks on Revanth Reddy over Adani’s influence, sources said it was clear that Adani’s presence in Telangana was neither new nor insignificant. Sources said, “Now people are protesting in Rammanapet regarding Adani-Ambuja Cement Factory, but the project was facilitated in BRS regime itself.

Adani was present here and it is not that the Congress government is opening the gates”. Other key infrastructure projects, such as the Data Center at Elikatta, a 750 kV Transmission Line, and the Adani Elbit Systems Defence Unit at Mamidipally were also executed during the tenure of the BRS government. It was inaugurated in 2018 and in presence of then Home Minister.

Sources observed: “These projects underscore Adani’s growing footprint in the state during BRS’s time in power, contradicting claims that the group’s presence is a recent development solely due to Revanth Reddy’s government”. In fact, BRS has consistently used every meeting involving Adani to criticize the Congress, alleging cronyism and capitalizing on the controversy surrounding the conglomerate. However, Revanth Reddy has remained firm in defending his government’s stance.

He stated that his government sought investments from corporations like Adani but had drawn a clear line against crony capitalism. “There is a difference between capitalism and crony capitalism,” sources said, clarifying that the Congress government welcomed investment without compromising the state’s interests or favoring corporate groups at the expense of the public. Meanwhile, a missile shell manufacturing unit is currently under construction at Mamidipally and is expected to be operational by January 2025.

Plans for a counter-drone manufacturing unit at the same location are also in the works, with a 25-acre facility expected to begin operations in 2025, reinforcing the Adani Group’s role in the defence sector. In the technology sector, the Microsoft Data Center at Elikatta has seen the completion of its first phase, while the second phase, involving land acquisition, is set to begin soon.

The Data Centre Tech Park at Chandanvelly is also underway, with 34.8 acres of land already acquired, while legal procedures are ongoing for acquiring another 11 acres. Further expanding its data infrastructure, the group has submitted a proposal for the Data Centre Complex at Mucherla, requesting 100 acres of land adjacent to the Amazon Data Centre, indicating a growing demand for data infrastructure in Telangana.

In logistics, the Adani Group has acquired approximately 375 acres of land at Ramanapet for a logistics center and a dry port. The group has submitted a proposal to the Telangana government for approval. The group is also involved in national infrastructure projects, having completed two National Highway Projects, with one more project, connecting Khammam to Kodada, nearing completion.

Additionally, the 750 kV Transmission Line Project, which connects Telangana to Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and other states, is also a critical component of the group’s involvement in energy infrastructure.