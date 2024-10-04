Telangana Govt | Telangana Schools Mandate 10 Hours of Weekly Physical Play and Introduce Sports Academic Calendar

Hyderabad: In an effort to promote physical well-being and holistic development among students, the School Education Department of Telangana has introduced a mandatory requirement for all schools across the state to allocate at least 10 hours per week to physical play. This directive applies to all classes and is part of a broader initiative aimed at enhancing students’ physical fitness and understanding of sports.

To strengthen the promotion of sports at the school level, the department is rolling out a sports academic calendar from this academic year. This calendar, modeled after the traditional academic calendar, will provide a structured plan for physical activities throughout the year.

During a recent review meeting, the department emphasized the importance of not only engaging students in sports like Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, and Volleyball, but also educating them on anatomy, kinesiology, nutrition, psychology, and self-defense. Yoga and balanced diets are also part of the curriculum, ensuring a comprehensive approach to physical education.

School headmasters have been instructed to encourage parents to provide special coaching for students identified as having exceptional potential in sports. Competitions for students under 14, 17, and 19 years of age will be organized at the mandal, district, and state levels, with top performers being groomed for national-level competitions.

The State School Games Federation has been tasked with preparing the new sports calendar, which will include month-wise sports events and class-wise play hours. The government has also committed to providing sports grants of ₹5,000 for primary schools and ₹10,000 for high schools, ensuring adequate resources for sports activities.

With over 26,000 government schools in Telangana and nearly 2,500 active physical education teachers, this initiative aims to integrate sports into the daily lives of students and foster a culture of fitness and well-being.

