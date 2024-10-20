Telangana govt to join hands with ISB to promote State in every part of world

Hyderabad: Telangana government is ready to join hands with the Indian School of Business (ISB) here to promote the Telangana State in every part of the world.

Delivering his keynote address at the ISB Leadership Summit at the ISB campus here on Sunday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that his government is willing to work with ISB for two to three years to promote the State in every part of the world.

We may not offer big salaries but give good opportunities and big challenges,” he said.

Appealing to ISB students to discuss with investors, businessmen, and common people about Telangana and Hyderabad during visits to other places, the CM said that the state government’s aim is that Hyderabad should compete with cities like New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Seoul and not alone with other cities in the country.

‘Our big goal is to promote India and Hyderabad as the best destinations for investments in the world’ he said.

Sharing his thoughts on the ” Leadership in New India ” theme chosen this year by the ISB, the CM said that all the ISB students are young, intelligent, and possess exceptional leadership qualities.

Congress party has a legacy of glorious leaders, he said courage is of utmost importance for every great leader.

Apart from intelligence, skill, and hard work, luck is also important, and we should take risks to do great things. No one will achieve without taking risks, the CM said

Great leaders are always ready to sacrifice and sometimes, we lose many things in the struggle, Revanth Reddy said.

India’s great leaders and Congress leaders sacrificed their careers, money, comforts, freedom, and also their lives for the sake of the people, he said that all should first, think about two great values of Courage and Sacrifice to become a good and great leader. You will succeed If you have courage and are ready for sacrifice, he said.

ISB students are brand ambassadors for Hyderabad, Telangana, and New India, he said. The Chief Minister said he aims to make Telangana a “Trillion Dollar” economy. Hyderabad needs to be developed as a 600-billion-dollar City to achieve the goals of a trillion-dollar economy.

‘ Our Government established a skill university and setting up a Sports University in the city, the CM said that our team had Visited a Sports University in South Korea, a small country like South Korea won many medals in the Olympic games, but India could not achieve a single gold medal in the Olympics.

” My goal is to win medals in the Olympics. My idea is to make Hyderabad a role model for the country”, the CM added.