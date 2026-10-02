Telangana govt to launch central kitchens for school breakfast scheme on Dec 9

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday announced that all central kitchens established to serve nutritious breakfasts to students in government schools will be inaugurated across the state on December 9.

He directed officials to complete work on all central kitchens by November 30.

The Chief Minister also instructed that arrangements be made to facilitate student visits to the central kitchens.

All kitchens will be linked to the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Hyderabad for regular monitoring.

Representatives of the Hare Krishna Foundation met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence on Friday.

During the meeting, Junna Solar Systems Private Limited and Chain Labs India Private Limited signed agreements with the Hare Krishna Foundation, in the presence of the Chief Minister, to support the breakfast scheme for government school students.

The two companies collaborated to establish modern centralised community kitchens in Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasised that quality food should be served to students.

He said the primary objective of providing breakfast was to ensure nutritious food and encourage students to attend school regularly.

The Chief Minister suggested maintaining a comprehensive record of students studying in government schools.

He said such records would help monitor students’ physical growth and academic progress on a regular basis.

He also called for the development of an application to calculate the calorie content of food items served to students.

The Chief Minister enquired about the breakfast menu and recommended that meals be prepared in accordance with regional dietary habits.

He said the breakfast scheme was a long-term programme and therefore required utmost care and attention.

Junna Solar Systems Private Limited CMD Shekhar Reddy and CEO Anil Babu handed over a cheque for Rs 5.17 crore to the Hare Krishna Foundation for the centralised community kitchen in Nagarkurnool.

Chain Labs India Private Limited representative Samantha Day and Vice-President B. Santosh Kumar handed over a cheque for Rs 4 crore to the Hare Krishna Foundation for the construction of a modern centralised community kitchen in Vikarabad.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy commended the representatives of the companies for contributing funds to the breakfast scheme.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Vem Narender Reddy, the Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary S. Sridhar and Hare Krishna representative Satya Gaura Chandra Das Swami were among those who participated in the programme.