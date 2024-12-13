Telangana: Govt urges Centre to grant technical, financial clearances for RRR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday urged Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to grant required technical and financial clearances for the Northern part (159 km) of the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

Reddy led a delegation, who met the Union Minister in New Delhi tonight, informed Gadkari that the northern part of RRR has been declared as National Highway 161AA in 2017 and the state government has already acquired 94 percent of the land required for the construction of the particular road.

The CM brought to the attention of Gadkari that the NH -765 on 125 km stretch, which connects Srisailam, also known as Dakshina Kashi, with Hyderabad, is in accordance with the standards prescribed for national highways.

While, the remaining 62 km came under the purview of the Amrabad forest area, the CM informed the Union Minister that the particular stretch in the forest area was not being developed due to the regulations imposed by the Forest and Environment Department and vehicular traffic is being allowed only during the daylight hours.

The CM appealed Gadkari to construct a four-lane elevated corridor in the Amrabad forest area and sanction funds for this project in the 2024-25 budget.

The distance between Hyderabad and Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh will be reduced by 45 km once the elevated corridor is constructed, he said.

The CM further urged Gadkari to expedite the DPR for the widening of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada (NH-65) highway, which connects the major cities of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, into six lanes.

The CM emphasized that the widening of NG-65 into a six lane road will help to prevent road accidents and save lives of many people travelling on the busy stretch.

The Union Minister has also been requested to grant permission for construction of a bypass on the southern side of Warangal, the second largest city in Telangana.

The bypass of NH-63 (16) between Telangana-Chhattisgarh and passing between Warangal and Hanamkonda cities should be connected on four sides in the outskirts of the city.

The Union Minister was also urged to establish ropeways at Yadadri Temple, Hanuman Konda in Nalgonda town, and at Nagarjunasagar project under Parvathamala scheme.

The CM also asked the Union Minister to sanction pontoon bridges at 10 places, where public transport is difficult in the tribal habitations alongside Godavari and Krishna rivers and set up of a transport training institute on 67 acres of government land next to NH-65 in Nalgonda district are the other places made to the union minister.

State R and B minister Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy, MPs and the state government’s special representative in Delhi, AP Jitender Reddy were present.