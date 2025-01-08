Telangana HC Clears Lawyer’s Presence During KTR’s Interrogation in Formula-E Case

Hyderabad: In a significant legal development, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday granted permission for Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) to have a lawyer present during his questioning by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the Formula-E race case.

The court ruled that KTR’s lawyer may be present at a visible distance during the interrogation, provided they do not interfere with the process. The court directed KTR to submit the names of three lawyers, one of whom will be allowed to be present during the questioning.

KTR had filed a lunch motion petition seeking the presence of his lawyer during the ACB’s interrogation, citing previous cases where legal representation was permitted during questioning. During the court hearing, KTR’s counsel, Prabhakar Rao, emphasized the importance of having legal representation during such proceedings.

However, Additional Advocate General T. Rajinikanth Reddy, arguing on behalf of the ACB, opposed KTR’s request, stating that it was not customary to allow lawyers during interrogations.

KTR is scheduled to appear before the ACB on Thursday, January 9, after the agency summoned him on January 6. The ACB is investigating alleged financial irregularities linked to the Formula-E race held in 2023 during the tenure of BRS in power. KTR had previously returned from the ACB office when his lawyer was not allowed to be present during questioning. Following this, KTR requested a deferment of his questioning until the Telangana High Court delivered its verdict on his quash petition.

On January 7, the High Court dismissed KTR’s petition to quash the FIR filed by the ACB. The court also refused to pass an order preventing his arrest. In response, KTR has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court.

The ACB had registered an FIR last month against KTR, Arvind Kumar, and former Chief Engineer of HMDA B. L. N. Reddy for alleged irregularities in payments made by HMDA to Formula-E Organizing (FEO) and associated entities. The FIR includes charges under Sections 13 (1) (A) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Sections 409 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code.