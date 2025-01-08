Real Estate Crisis in Telangana: LRS Scheme Now a Heavy Burden on the Public

Hyderabad: Former Minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao have strongly criticized the Congress government for its failure to deliver on electoral promises and neglecting key sections of society. Speaking out against the government’s handling of the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS), Harish Rao accused Congress of betraying public trust and exploiting the public under the guise of a special drive.

LRS Betrayal: Congress Accused of Breaking Election Promises

Harish Rao lambasted the Congress government for reversing its stance on the Land Regularisation Scheme, a significant election promise. He pointed out that while Congress had previously condemned the LRS, it had now turned the scheme into a tool to extort Rs 15,000 crores from the public. “Congress, which once condemned the LRS, has now turned it into a tool to extort Rs 15,000 crores from people under the guise of a special drive. During the elections, they promised free LRS, but now, they are bleeding the public dry,” he said.

Harish Rao demanded that the government honor its election promise and implement the scheme free of charge, highlighting the contradiction in the Congress party’s approach.

Real Estate Sector Collapse: A Result of Congress’s Chaotic Governance

The BRS leader also criticized the Congress government for the collapse of the real estate sector, attributing it to poor governance. He pointed to recent comments from the Revenue Minister, who assured that the sector would soon improve. Harish Rao ridiculed the statement, calling it an admission of the damage caused by Congress’s policies.

“The Revenue Minister’s assurance that the realty sector would soon improve exposes the damage Congress has already done to the sector,” he said, underlining the government’s inability to rectify the ongoing issues.

Neglect of Retired Employees and Unpaid Benefits

In his address, Harish Rao also raised concerns about the welfare of retired government employees, accusing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s government of neglecting their needs. He highlighted the case of retired ASI Sadhik Ali, who has been waiting for his benefits for over eight months. The BRS leader pointed out that nearly 7,000 government employees are still awaiting their retirement benefits, despite having obtained court orders.

“This neglect is pushing retirees into emotional distress. Nearly 7,000 government employees are waiting for their retirement benefits, even after obtaining court orders,” Harish Rao said, expressing his concern over the government’s failure to fulfill its promises.

Health Schemes at Risk: Urgent Action Needed

Harish Rao also raised alarms about the potential collapse of essential health schemes, such as the Employees Health Scheme (EHS), Journalists Health Scheme (JHS), and the Police Health Scheme (PHS), due to pending dues. These schemes, which provide critical medical services to employees, journalists, and police personnel, are reportedly on the verge of being shelved, leaving individuals without access to emergency medical services.

“The government must clear the pending bills to ensure these schemes continue to function,” Harish Rao urged, demanding that immediate action be taken to release dues to network hospitals and retirees.

Call for Action: BRS Stands with the People

In conclusion, Harish Rao called on the Congress government to abandon its “misguided regime” and focus on delivering on its promises. He stressed that successful governance is not about empty rhetoric but about meaningful action.

“The BRS will stand firmly with the people and will fight for justice,” he asserted, signaling the party’s readiness to hold the government accountable and push for the welfare of the people.