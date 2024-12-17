Telangana HC Dismisses Plea Against Scholarship Recovery, Orders Full Repayment

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ petition challenging the recovery order issued by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs under the National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) scheme. The recovery order, which sought the repayment of ₹15,21,651, was issued to Dr. D. Bhagawan, an assistant professor at the Department of Environmental Science at the Central University of Rajasthan.

The scholarship amount was granted under the NOS scheme, which provides financial assistance to students from Scheduled Tribes (ST) for studying abroad. However, the petitioner allegedly failed to complete his course, prompting the ministry to demand repayment of the scholarship amount along with the cost of an air ticket.

Dr. Bhagawan contested the recovery order, arguing that it was arbitrary, illegal, and violated constitutional principles. He further claimed that the order was issued without adhering to the principles of natural justice, as he was given only two months to repay the entire amount without a proper notice or hearing.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in its defense, stated that the NOS scheme guidelines explicitly state that beneficiaries who fail to complete their overseas education are required to repay the full scholarship amount. The ministry also highlighted that Dr. Bhagawan was aware of these terms when he applied for the scholarship.

During the proceedings, Dr. Bhagawan contended that he should only be liable for the unspent portion of the scholarship, and not the entire amount, describing the recovery demand as excessive. However, the court, after considering the matter, ruled in favor of the ministry. Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya observed that the recovery order was in line with the NOS scheme’s terms and directed the petitioner to repay the full amount of ₹15,21,651.

The High Court’s decision marks the end of the legal battle for Dr. Bhagawan, who will now be required to repay the full scholarship amount as stipulated by the NOS scheme guidelines.