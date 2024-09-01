Telangana | Heavy Rains Lash Andhra Pradesh, Paralyze Normal Life; One Dead in Vijayawada Landslide

Amaravati: In the last 24 hours, heavy rains lashed many places across Andhra Pradesh, including Vijayawada, severely disrupting normal life. The incessant downpour led to a landslide in the Gandala Hill area of Vijayawada city, resulting in the tragic death of one person.

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner H. M. Dhyanachandra confirmed the incident, stating that a large rock fell on a house in the Gandala Hill area, causing the fatality. “We are currently clearing the debris to check if there are more bodies,” said Dhyanachandra on Saturday.

The relentless rains ceased at 8:30 AM today, with Vijayawada recording a significant 18 cm of rainfall. Municipal teams have been tirelessly working since 4 AM to divert the accumulated rainwater on the roads into nearby canals using pumps. The commissioner added that 22 locations within the city have been affected by the heavy rains, with water entering homes in more than two wards, particularly in flood-prone zones. However, intermittent heavy rains have been hampering the ongoing relief efforts.

To accommodate the affected residents, all community halls in the city have been opened, with food and clean drinking water provided for the victims. In addition to Vijayawada, Machilipatnam also recorded 18 cm of rainfall, followed by Gadiwada with 17 cm, Kaikluru with 15 cm, Narsapuram with 14 cm, Amaravati with 13 cm, and both Mangalagiri and Bhimavaram with 11 cm of rainfall.

The Andhra Pradesh government has directed its entire machinery to remain on high alert, with revenue and irrigation department officials instructed to closely monitor water bodies in coordination with one another.

Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority Managing Director R. Karmananda warned that rivers, drains, and canals are overflowing due to the heavy rains, urging the public to stay away from these water bodies.

Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission has forecasted that water levels in most rivers across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are expected to rise significantly within the next two to three days. Rainfall between 1-9 cm has also been reported at several other locations across the state. Several roads in Guntur town and the Kaza toll plaza between Vijayawada and Guntur have been submerged in rainwater, according to IMD data.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu addressed the situation in a teleconference with officials, reviewing the weather conditions and the state’s preparedness. The Meteorological Department has already predicted heavy rains to continue for the next three days.