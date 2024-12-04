Telangana High Court Rejects Petition of Former BRS MLA P. Narendra Reddy

Hyderabad: In a significant setback for the former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), P. Narendra Reddy, the Telangana High Court today rejected his petition challenging the remand in connection with the incident involving an attack on the Collector of Vikarabad district during a farmers’ protest in the Lagacherla area.

The protest was held against the acquisition of farmers’ land for a pharmaceutical company. The police had arrested Narendra Reddy in connection with the attack on the Vikarabad Collector, and he is currently lodged in Cherlapally Jail.

Narendra Reddy had approached the High Court, seeking to nullify the police action and requesting the cancellation of his remand. However, the court dismissed his petition. Despite this, the High Court directed the district court to hear and decide on the matter of Narendra Reddy’s bail.

The case highlights the growing tension between local farmers and industrial development projects, particularly in regions like Vikarabad, where land acquisition has sparked protests from the local agricultural community.

