Telangana

Telangana High Court Rules Against BRS Party, Orders Office Demolition

The Telangana High Court has delivered a significant blow to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party by ordering the demolition of its office in Nalgonda.

Abdul Wasi
5,225 1 minute read
Telangana High Court Rules Against BRS Party, Orders Office Demolition
Telangana High Court Rules Against BRS Party, Orders Office Demolition

Nalgonda: The Telangana High Court has delivered a significant blow to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party by ordering the demolition of its office in Nalgonda. The court has mandated that the BRS office be demolished within 15 days.

The court’s directive comes as a result of legal proceedings concerning the office’s construction and compliance with regulatory requirements. The decision is expected to have substantial implications for the BRS party’s operations in the region.

Authorities are now preparing to implement the court’s order, and the BRS party is yet to respond publicly to this development. The situation is being closely monitored as the deadline approaches.

Tags
Abdul Wasi
5,225 1 minute read

Related Articles

Will continue good initiatives of previous govts: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Will continue good initiatives of previous govts: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Flood Victims Gather at Khammam Municipal Office to Protest Lack of Aid

Flood Victims Gather at Khammam Municipal Office to Protest Lack of Aid

Telangana: Allegations of Misconduct by Nurses in Newborn’s Death

Telangana: Allegations of Misconduct by Nurses in Newborn’s Death

Mahbubabad Farmers Resort to Cattle for Power: Transformers Burnt in Rain, No Response from Officials

Mahbubabad Farmers Resort to Cattle for Power: Transformers Burnt in Rain, No Response from Officials

Back to top button