Telangana High Court Rules Against BRS Party, Orders Office Demolition

Nalgonda: The Telangana High Court has delivered a significant blow to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party by ordering the demolition of its office in Nalgonda. The court has mandated that the BRS office be demolished within 15 days.

The court’s directive comes as a result of legal proceedings concerning the office’s construction and compliance with regulatory requirements. The decision is expected to have substantial implications for the BRS party’s operations in the region.

Authorities are now preparing to implement the court’s order, and the BRS party is yet to respond publicly to this development. The situation is being closely monitored as the deadline approaches.