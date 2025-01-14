Telangana: Justice Sujoy Paul Appointed Acting Chief Justice of High Court

New Delhi: The Centre has issued a notification appointing Justice Sujoy Paul as the Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. This appointment comes shortly after the transfer of the incumbent Chief Justice Alok Aradhe to the Bombay High Court.

Appointment of Justice Sujoy Paul

In a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice, it was announced that, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, Justice Sujoy Paul, currently a Judge of the Telangana High Court, has been appointed to perform the duties of the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. This decision follows the transfer of Justice Alok Aradhe, the former Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, to the Bombay High Court.

Article 223 of the Constitution

Article 223 of the Indian Constitution grants the President the authority to appoint any puisne judge as the Acting Chief Justice when the office of Chief Justice of a High Court is vacant or when the sitting Chief Justice is unable to perform their duties for any reason.

Justice Alok Aradhe’s Transfer to Bombay HC

Earlier in the day, the Centre also announced the appointment of Justice Alok Aradhe as the new Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended this transfer, which the President accepted.

A notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice stated, “In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.”

Justice Alok Aradhe’s Career

Justice Alok Aradhe, born on April 13, 1964, was appointed as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in December 2009. He became a permanent judge in February 2011 and later assumed the office of Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court on July 23, 2023.