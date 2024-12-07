Telangana: K Reddy launches 100-day TB eradication campaign

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP Telangana State President Kishan Reddy on Saturday launched a 100-day tuberculosis eradication campaign in nine districts of Telangana as part of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

The campaign, inaugurated at the TB Hospital (STDT) in Erragadda, is a significant step toward achieving the national goal of eliminating tuberculosis.

Speaking at the event, Kishan Reddy emphasised the Narendra Modi government’s unwavering commitment to TB eradication, with programs implemented across the country at a cost of Rs 22,000 crore.

He stressed that raising awareness and dispelling misconceptions about TB are essential for its elimination.

The Union Minister pointed out that early detection and timely treatment are critical for completely curing the disease, and he encouraged TB patients to remain courageous and adhere to their treatment plans.

The campaign includes several impactful initiatives. The Nikshay Shivir campaign is being conducted in 347 districts across India to focus on early detection, treatment, and raising awareness. Under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, the monthly nutritional support for TB patients has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 to ensure adequate nutrition during treatment. Mobile medical units have been deployed nationwide to reach patients in remote areas.

Kishan Reddy called for active community participation, urging village leaders, elected representatives, NGOs, students, and citizens to contribute to the TB eradication drive.

Volunteers, known as Nikshay Mitras, have been encouraged to provide supplementary food assistance to patients, while public representatives and officials are being urged to adopt TB patients and offer additional support beyond the government’s programs.

He reiterated the importance of society’s support in standing by TB patients, helping them overcome the disease and lead healthy lives. The campaign is a testament to India’s strong commitment to public health and its ambitious goal of making the country TB-free.