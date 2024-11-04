Telangana: KTR Criticizes Congress for Supporting Adani Amid Allegations of Monopoly

Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao, the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has called out the Congress party for its hypocrisy regarding the Adani Group’s increasing monopoly, particularly in the cement sector. His remarks come in response to Congress MP Jairam Ramesh’s recent criticisms of Adani’s expansion and its political implications.

Rama Rao took to social media platform X to highlight a contradiction in Congress’ stance, citing the support of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for the establishment of an Adani-Ambuja cement plant in Ramannapet, located in Nalgonda district. This project has faced considerable local opposition, raising questions about the Congress party’s commitment to the will of the people.

Then why is your Congress CM supporting Ambuja cement plant of Adani group much against the wishes of people of Ramannapet in Nalgonda district ?



Why this hypocrisy? CM accepts ₹100 crore donation a few days before the public hearing for cement plant and hopes no one is… https://t.co/azOt33pXbp — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 4, 2024

“Why is your Congress Chief Minister supporting the Ambuja cement project of Adani Group against the wishes of the people in Ramannapet?” Rama Rao asked, challenging the party’s claims of opposing monopolistic practices.

He further criticized the selective nature of Congress’s attacks on the Adani Group, pointing out that Chief Minister Reddy had accepted a significant Rs 100 crore donation just days before a public hearing concerning the cement plant. “It seems no one is watching,” he remarked, implying that such actions contradict the party’s public posturing.

Rama Rao also questioned the apparent double standard regarding relationships with the Adani Group, asking why the alleged nexus between Rahul Gandhi and Adani is deemed acceptable while the connection between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the group is criticized. “So ‘Modani’ is not okay, but ‘RaDani’ is acceptable?” he inquired.

Recently, Jairam Ramesh expressed concerns about the Adani Group’s rapid expansion in the cement sector, which includes the acquisitions of Ambuja Cements, ACC, and Orient Cement. He warned that this unchecked monopolization could lead to a significant market share for Adani, harming India’s economic growth, exacerbating unemployment, and contributing to rising inflation.

As the debate continues, the focus remains on the implications of corporate power in politics and the accountability of political parties in representing public interests.