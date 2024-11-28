Telangana: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Vanto Suitcase Factory in Yadadri

A major fire broke out at the Vanto Suitcase Factory located in Borlagudem village, Chotuppal Mandal, in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana, due to a short circuit. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and a major disaster was averted.

The fire reportedly started early in the morning, causing significant damage to the factory’s property. The local fire department rushed to the scene and managed to contain the flames before it could spread further, preventing a larger disaster.

Employees at the factory, who were inside at the time of the incident, managed to escape safely. Authorities are investigating the cause of the short circuit that led to the fire and are assessing the extent of the property damage.

Local officials have praised the quick response of the fire department and stressed the importance of safety measures in industrial facilities to prevent such incidents in the future.

While no lives were lost, the fire has raised concerns about the safety protocols in factories across the region. The factory management has assured that they will cooperate fully with the investigation and work on improving safety standards to avoid such incidents going forward.

Authorities are also encouraging other industrial units in the area to review their electrical systems and fire safety plans to ensure the safety of workers and prevent similar accidents in the future.