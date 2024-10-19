Telangana Minister announces sanctioning of 3,500 to 4,000 houses per constituency in first phase

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announced that by the end of this month, between 3,500 to 4,000 houses will be sanctioned in the first phase for each constituency in the state.

This is part of the state’s broader goal of providing Indiramma houses to all eligible poor families over the next four years.

Speaking at an event held at the Hyderabad District Collectorate office, where double-bedroom houses were handed over to beneficiaries from the Goshamahal constituency, the Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to building 20 lakh houses within the next four years, without any discrimination based on caste, creed, region, or party affiliation.

Reddy highlighted the government’s ambition to provide homes for all eligible citizens, stating that the government is making sincere efforts to ensure every deserving family benefits from this housing initiative.

He also mentioned that the Union Housing Joint Secretary, who recently visited Hyderabad, had been requested to allocate the state’s share of central funds for housing on a large scale.

Reddy criticized the previous government, accusing it of neglecting the poor, comparing their policies to a structure that is “flat on top and hollow on the inside.”

He acknowledged the financial difficulties faced by the current administration but criticized the opposition, particularly the BRS, for attempting to obstruct the government’s welfare programs.

The Minister further alleged that the BRS party is spreading false propaganda about the government’s efforts to improve the living conditions of people in the Musi River catchment areas.

He questioned whether the opposition wanted these communities to continue living in substandard conditions and emphasized that his government is focused on improving livelihoods, not just on beautification projects.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar criticized the opposition’s constant attacks, accusing them of attempting to derail the government’s initiatives. He also pointed out that when Telangana was formed, the then government inherited a debt of Rs 7 lakh crore and Rs 40,000 crore in unpaid bills. Despite these challenges, the government is making progress, addressing the state’s problems while continuing to prioritize the welfare of its people.

MLAs Raja Singh, Ganesh, MLCs Balamuri Venkat, Rahmat Baig, and Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durashetti were among those who participated in the program.