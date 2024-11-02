Telangana Minister Denies CM Revanth Reddy Replacement Rumors; Unveils Indiramma Housing Project Plan

Hyderabad: Refuting speculations that Revanth Reddy would be replaced by a new Chief Minister after June next year, Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy made it clear that

the current Chief Minister would continue in his position for the next four years and the Congress leadership had no intention of changing the Chief Minister.

He criticised opposition statements, attributing them to typical opposition rhetoric.

In a chit chat with media persons here on Saturday, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy reiterated the State’s dedication to completing the Indiramma Housing Project, even if financial constraints require unusual measures.

He underscored the importance of the project to the government, stating that the housing construction, crucial for underprivileged citizens, will proceed without political interference.

The selection of beneficiaries will begin through village committees on November 5 and 6, aiming to finalise the list within 15 days. The entire process will be digitalised, with details linked to the Aadhaar system, to ensure transparency. Only eligible women, particularly from impoverished backgrounds, will receive approvals for housing under this scheme, giving them the freedom to design and construct homes with a minimum area of 400 square feet, he said.

The project is divided into four construction stages, with funds disbursed directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts upon completion of each phase.

A sum of Rs.1 lakh will be allocated for the foundation, Rs.1.25 lakh for the walls, Rs.1.5 lakh for the roofing, and Rs.1 lakh upon completion. Telangana is the only State in the country implementing a large-scale housing initiative, providing a subsidy of Rs 5 lakh per beneficiary,” Ponguleti disclosed.

The Minister also addressed previous housing projects that were left incomplete by former administrations, pledging support to finish the remaining 600-800 houses. Approximately Rs.7,740 crore has been allocated for the housing budget, with additional funds sourced from the central government.

This ambitious project aims to build 20 lakh houses in the next four years, with a minimum of 3,500 houses constructed in each constituency, helping address the state’s housing shortage, Ponguleti added.