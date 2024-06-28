Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Opens IIID Showcase Insider X 2024 at HITEX Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hey folks, guess what? The fifth edition of The Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) Showcase Insider X 2024 was kick-started by Telangana Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, along with a bunch of other important people, at HITEX Hyderabad on Friday.

This three-day extravaganza brings together more than 150 exhibitors and over 300 brands, all ready to show off the latest and greatest in interior design innovations and trends.

People from all over India have flocked to this event, including architects, interior designers, and other design professionals, as well as builders, project managers, and MEP consultants.

It’s amazing to see such a diverse crowd come together, and it just goes to show how important the IIID Showcase is as a top-notch platform for networking and sharing knowledge in the world of interior design.

But that’s not all! One of the coolest things about IIID Showcase Insider X 2024 is its awesome mix of arts, crafts, and educational workshops.

These workshops are tailor-made for designers, students, and architects, giving them the chance to learn new skills and get hands-on experience with the latest design techniques and trends.

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy couldn’t help but give a shout-out to the event for its awesome contribution to the design industry. He also stressed the importance of innovative design in improving our quality of life and driving economic growth.

The IIID Showcase Insider X 2024 is a big deal, folks! It’s set to be a major milestone in India’s interior design scene, encouraging creativity and collaboration among professionals from all walks of life.

The event will continue throughout the weekend, so there’s plenty of time for everyone to explore new ideas, make professional connections, and get inspired by the amazing exhibits and activities on offer. Don’t miss out!