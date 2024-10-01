Telangana Minister Seethakka calls for respect and support for senior citizens

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj and Women & Child Welfare Minister Dansari Anasuya Seethakka emphasised the need for everyone to pledge respect and support for senior citizens.

Speaking as the chief guest at a program organised by the Department of Empowerment of the Aged, Disabled, and Transgender at Ravindra Bharathi on the occasion of International Day for Older Persons on Tuesday, Seethakka extended her warm wishes, saying, “Happy Senior Citizens Day to all.”

She highlighted the hardships faced by the elderly, noting that many are mistreated or neglected because of wealth-related issues.

“It is unfortunate that some people feel ashamed to acknowledge their parents,” Seethakka stated.

She reassured senior citizens that the Telangana government is committed to their welfare and is taking steps to protect their rights and well-being.

The Minister announced that the government is strengthening the 14567 helpline which is exclusively for senior citizens and is implementing the Elderly Nutrition Protection Act.

“We will establish awareness centers in Collectorates to ensure government employees understand the rights and privileges of the elderly,” she added.

Seethakka emphasised that senior citizens have the right to reclaim their property if their children fail to care for them properly.

She urged the public to treat their parents with respect and love, stressing, “The way you treat your parents will reflect on how your children treat you. Bonds and relationships are far more valuable than material possessions.”

Seethakka called for an increase in the central pension for senior citizens and criticised the current pension amount of just Rs 200 per month, which has not been raised in the last ten years despite rising costs. She also advocated for bus travel concessions for senior citizens and shared her personal experiences visiting old age homes.

The Telangana government has introduced a new initiative that allows senior citizens to lodge complaints through Meeseva Kendras, making it easier for them to voice their concerns without having to visit Collectorates or RDO offices. This initiative is being implemented for the first time in the country.

During the event, Seethakka honoured several senior citizens and called on the youth to renew their commitment to taking good care of their parents. “We are a people’s government, and we will continue to support our elderly as we would care for our own family,” she stated.

The Minister also felicitated Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty for effectively implementing the Elderly Care Act. Durishetty was recognised for resolving 200 elderly cases in just two months and for conducting a special Prajavani program for senior citizens every Wednesday at the Hyderabad Collectorate.