Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy had a narrow escape on Friday when a pile-up occurred involving cars in his convoy in Suryapet district.

Table of Contents Incident Details

Incident Details

The incident took place near Garidepalli as the minister was on his way to attend Urs celebrations at Janpahad. The convoy was disrupted when the minister’s vehicle suddenly stopped, causing a collision with eight other cars in the convoy.

Uttam Kumar Reddy had reportedly asked his driver to stop in order to meet party workers standing by the roadside. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, though eight cars suffered minor damages. The minister continued his journey after the mishap.

Truck Overturns in Hyderabad, Causes Traffic Jam

In a separate incident, a truck overturned in Hyderabad’s Lakdi Ka Pul area, causing a massive traffic jam. The accident occurred when only a few vehicles were on the road, preventing a major tragedy. However, the overturned truck led to significant traffic congestion on routes leading to Nampally and the Secretariat. Police quickly responded to manage the situation, and a crane was deployed to remove the truck.

Also Read: Telangana Secures Rs 1.78 Lakh Crore Investments in Davos World Economic Forum, See Full List of Deals

Fires in Hyderabad: Multiple Incidents Reported

Meanwhile, Hyderabad witnessed two fire accidents on Friday. In the first, seven new cars were destroyed in a fire that broke out at a Mahindra showroom in the Kondapur area. Fire tenders arrived quickly and extinguished the flames. Authorities suspect a short circuit may have caused the fire, though no casualties were reported.

Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy Escapes Unscathed in Convoy Pile-Up

In the second fire incident, three roadside shops were gutted in the Nizampet area after a gas cylinder explosion at a food stall ignited the blaze. The fire spread to two adjacent shops before it was brought under control. Police confirmed there were no casualties and have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.