Telangana Secures Rs 1.78 Lakh Crore Investments in Davos World Economic Forum, See Full List of Deals

The #TelanganaRising delegation, led by the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy, concluded its highly successful trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, securing a total of Rs 1,78,950 crore (approximately INR 1.79 lakh crore) in investments. These investments are poised to generate 49,550 jobs, marking a significant boost for the state’s economic growth.

The delegation’s efforts were aimed at attracting global investors to Telangana, with remarkable outcomes across various sectors, including technology, defence, manufacturing, green energy, and agriculture. The investments from some of the world’s most prominent companies reflect the growing confidence in Telangana’s business-friendly environment and its ambitious vision for the future.

Key Investments and Major Deals Secured

Some of the largest individual investments include:

Amazon (AWS Cloud) : Rs 60,000 crore

: Sun Petrochemicals : Rs 45,500 crore

: Tillman Global Holdings : Rs 15,000 crore

: MEIL Group: Rs 15,000 crore

Additionally, major software companies, including HCL Technologies (5,000 jobs), Infosys (17,000 jobs), and Wipro (5,000 jobs), made substantial commitments to expand their operations in Hyderabad, creating high-end jobs in the city.

Data centers, a focal point of the Telangana government’s efforts, also saw significant investment. Companies like Amazon, Tillman Global Holdings, URSA, CrtlS, and Sify made announcements regarding new facilities and expansions in the state.

Groundbreaking Success in Emerging Sectors

Telangana also made impressive strides in emerging sectors such as solar energy, rocket manufacturing, aircraft interior design, and UAV manufacturing. Jindal also made a major contribution to defence investments. These new ventures are expected to further elevate Telangana’s position as a hub for innovation and advanced technology.

Additionally, investments in private industrial parks are a highlight, with the Ramky Group committing to invest in integrated industrial parks, dry ports, and townships. The MTS Group also made a significant investment announcement in this area.

Agriculture and Green Energy Opportunities

In an interesting development, Unilever approved plans to establish two manufacturing units in Telangana, marking a strong move in the agriculture-facing industry. The state is positioning itself to become a leader in green energy and pump storage, sectors that are expected to see rapid growth.

Vision of TelanganaRising 2050

A defining moment of the trip was Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy’s presentation of the TelanganaRising 2050 vision to global investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers. His vision outlines the future of Telangana as a global leader in various sectors, focusing on data centres, green energy, food processing, electric vehicles, and semiconductors.

“At a global level, the world post-COVID urgently needs a supplementing alternative to China – a position Telangana would aggressively and proactively like to take,” stated Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy during his address at WEF.

Infrastructure and Sustainability Focus

The Chief Minister also outlined key infrastructure projects to drive growth, including Metro Rail expansion, Regional Ring Railway, Radial Roads, new airports, Musi River rejuvenation, and Electric Vehicle promotions. He emphasized the importance of these projects in creating sustainable growth and enhancing the quality of life for Telangana’s citizens.

The Chief Minister’s strategic focus on infrastructure and mobility, coupled with the state’s growing position as a global investment hub, sent a clear message to the world: Telangana Means Business.

A Clear Path to Economic Growth

The Chief Minister concluded by highlighting Telangana’s path toward becoming a $1 trillion SDGP economy. His vision includes aggressive clustering of industries within the core urban areas inside the Outer Ring Road (ORR) for services, a semi-urban zone between the ORR and the proposed Regional Ring Road for manufacturing, and rural areas for agriculture and food processing. This approach is designed to create a balanced, sustainable economic ecosystem for the future.

In his closing remarks, CM Shri Revanth Reddy reiterated, “We are growing the economy for our people – to create jobs, increase income and business opportunities, and provide better welfare. The investments we’ve secured at Davos will lay the foundation for Telangana’s transformation into a global leader in innovation, sustainability, and economic growth.”

With over Rs 1.78 lakh crore in investments and over 49,000 jobs on the horizon, Telangana’s successful trip to Davos marks a historic achievement for the state. The delegation’s efforts have opened the door for a new era of growth, innovation, and prosperity in Telangana, ensuring the state’s place on the global map as a business and technology powerhouse.