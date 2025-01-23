Telangana Secures ₹15,000 Crore Data Center Project with Tillman Global Holdings at Davos

Davos, 2025: In a landmark development for Telangana’s growing digital infrastructure, the Government of Telangana has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tillman Global Holdings, a US-based company, to build a ₹15,000 crore, 300 MW state-of-the-art data center facility in Hyderabad. The announcement was made during the prestigious World Economic Forum in Davos, reinforcing the state’s position as a hub for high-end digital infrastructure investments.

Telangana: Major Investment in Hyderabad’s Digital Future

The signed MoU, which was formalized in the presence of Chief Minister Shri A Revanth Reddy and Minister for Industries, ITE&C, and Legislative Affairs Shri D. Sridhar Babu, marks a significant step towards transforming Hyderabad into a global data center hub. The deal will bring cutting-edge technology to the region and enhance the state’s digital ecosystem with an advanced data center that caters to hyperscale clients, AI-driven applications, cloud services, and large-scale data processing.

Focus on Innovation and Sustainability

This data center will be equipped with energy-efficient systems, advanced cooling technologies, and robust cybersecurity measures, ensuring sustainability and high operational efficiency. The facility will not only serve local businesses but also attract global clients, providing vital infrastructure to support the exponential growth of data-driven industries.

Shri D. Sridhar Babu, the Hon’ble Minister for Industries, ITE&C, emphasized the importance of this investment: “Tillman Global Holdings’ decision to invest in Telangana is a testament to the state’s investor-friendly policies and its ability to attract global technology leaders. This partnership will further elevate Hyderabad’s stature as a key player in the global data center industry.”

Mr. Sachit Ahuja, President of Tillman Global Holdings, shared his enthusiasm for the project: “Telangana provides an ideal environment with its visionary leadership, robust infrastructure, and skilled workforce. We are excited to partner with the Government of Telangana to establish a world-class data center that will contribute significantly to the region’s economic growth and technological advancements.”

Positive Impacts on Telangana’s Economy

This collaboration with Tillman Global Holdings is expected to generate significant economic growth, with a boost in job opportunities and the creation of a world-class digital ecosystem. The project highlights the state’s ongoing efforts to position Hyderabad as a key hub for global technological innovation, with a strong focus on sustainability and energy-efficient practices.

The MoU is also set to further strengthen Telangana’s position as a digital powerhouse, attracting more tech giants and fostering cutting-edge technological advancements in the region.