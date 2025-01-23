Telangana Breaks Records at Davos: Rs. 1.32 Lakh Crore in Investments Secured, 46,000 Jobs to be Created

Davos: Telangana has set a new record for attracting investments at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, securing a staggering Rs. 1.32 lakh crore in investments. This is the highest-ever investment figure in the state’s history, surpassing last year’s record by three times.

Telangana: Historic Investment Surge

The Telangana government, led by Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy and IT and Industry Minister K.T. Sridhar Babu, impressed global investors with a series of successful meetings and agreements during the ongoing Davos summit. The investments secured will have a significant impact on the state’s economy, creating nearly 46,000 new jobs in sectors like IT, AI, energy, and infrastructure.

In comparison to the Rs. 40,232 crores in investments secured during last year’s Davos visit, this year’s investment haul marks a remarkable threefold increase, reflecting the state’s growing prominence as a major investment destination.

Telangana’s Vision 2050 Draws Global Attention

One of the key highlights of Telangana’s participation in Davos was the introduction of the Telangana Rising 2050 vision, which aims to position Hyderabad and the state as a leading global hub for investment and innovation. The state’s emphasis on developing a Future City in Hyderabad, alongside plans for infrastructure expansion such as the Regional Ring Road, Metro extensions, and the Young India Skills University, captured the attention of global industrial leaders.

The Telangana government’s policies, including the clean and green policy, and its investor-friendly industrial environment have contributed to making the state an attractive destination for foreign and domestic investments.

Key Agreements and Major Companies Onboard

The Telangana government has successfully signed agreements with ten prominent global companies across various sectors. These investments span areas such as information technology (IT), artificial intelligence (AI), and energy. The collaborations are expected to result in significant infrastructure development, technological advancements, and employment opportunities in the state.

Job Creation and Economic Growth

As a direct result of the agreements made in Davos, the state will see the creation of approximately 46,000 jobs, contributing to the overall growth of Telangana’s economy. This surge in investments not only strengthens Telangana’s position as a major business hub but also provides much-needed employment opportunities for the youth.

Telangana’s Growing Role in Global Investment Landscape

The successful participation of Telangana in Davos showcases the state’s growing importance in the global investment landscape. The government’s commitment to creating an environment conducive to business and growth is reflected in the influx of investments from top international companies. Telangana’s leadership continues to drive the state towards a future of prosperity, innovation, and job creation.

With this impressive achievement at Davos, Telangana has once again proven that it is ready to compete on the global stage, drawing attention as a top investment destination in India and beyond.