Infosys Announces Major Expansion in Hyderabad with 17,000 New IT Jobs

Hyderabad: Global IT giant Infosys has unveiled plans for a massive expansion of its IT campus in Hyderabad, creating an additional 17,000 job opportunities. The expansion will take place at its existing campus in Pocharam, marking a significant boost to the city’s IT sector.

Infosys Partners with Telangana Government for Campus Expansion

As part of this expansion, Infosys has signed an agreement with the Telangana state government to extend its facilities at the Pocharam campus. This move is expected to further enhance the city’s growing reputation as a major IT hub in India.

The announcement was made during the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, where Infosys Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka met with Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister, K.T. Sridhar Babu. The meeting led to the release of key details regarding the expansion.

Infosys to Invest ₹750 Crore in New IT Infrastructure

As part of the expansion, Infosys plans to invest ₹750 crore in the first phase of construction, which will include the development of new IT buildings at the Pocharam campus. The construction is expected to be completed within the next two to three years. The new facilities will significantly contribute to the growing IT ecosystem in Telangana, solidifying the state’s position as a prominent destination for IT investments in India.

A Boost to Telangana’s IT and Economic Growth

With this expansion, Infosys is further strengthening its presence in Hyderabad, where the company already employs nearly 35,000 people. Minister Sridhar Babu expressed the government’s unwavering support for major companies and industrial giants, ensuring a conducive environment for their growth and expansion.

Infosys’ expansion will not only create thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities but also play a crucial role in driving the state’s economic growth. Jayesh Sanghrajka emphasized the company’s commitment to collaborating with the Telangana government to foster innovation and strengthen the existing IT community in the state.

Enhancing Telangana’s Global IT Reputation

The new expansion is set to elevate Telangana’s stature as a leading IT destination, attracting more global investments and providing a fertile ground for new innovations and skill development. With the state’s continued support for the IT sector, Telangana is well on its way to becoming a global leader in technological development.