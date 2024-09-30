Telangana: Mother and Daughter Die After Falling from Apartment

Hyderabad: A tragic incident occurred in Narsingi town, Telangana, where a mother and her daughter lost their lives after falling from their apartment.

The deceased have been identified as Mansa and her daughter Krishna, who resided on the 18th floor of a local apartment building.

Residents of the apartment complex and security personnel reported hearing a loud noise late last night, prompting them to investigate.

Upon reaching the scene, they discovered the bodies of the mother and daughter lying on the ground, covered in blood.

The Narsingi police arrived shortly after being notified and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. An investigation has been launched, with police registering a case to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Authorities are working to gather more information and understand the sequence of events that led to this unfortunate incident. The community is left in shock as they mourn the loss of Mansa and Krishna.