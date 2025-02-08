Telangana New Ration Card Online Applications via MeeSeva Portal Shutdown

Hyderabad residents are caught in a whirlwind of hope and frustration as Telangana’s Civil Supplies Department rolls out an online application system for new ration cards and member additions via MeeSeva. The introduction of Telangana New Ration Card Online Applications promises to streamline the process, but technical glitches and a lack of clarity have left thousands of applicants stranded, reigniting public unrest.

What’s New in the Process?

In a significant shift, the Telangana government has partnered with MeeSeva to enable online applications for new food security (ration) cards and the addition of family members to existing cards. Commissioner of Civil Supplies DS Chauhan issued a circular directing the Electronic Service Delivery (ESD) and MeeSeva teams to facilitate the process. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has also been tasked with enabling the ration card database’s web service to ensure seamless integration.

The online system aims to eliminate duplicate applications and ensure only eligible households receive ration cards. This move follows the state Cabinet sub-committee’s approval of new eligibility criteria and procedures on January 4.

Why Are People Frustrated?

Despite the government’s efforts, the transition to the online portal has been far from smooth. Many applicants reported technical glitches, including the portal crashing shortly after its launch. This has left thousands of Hyderabad residents, some of whom have been waiting for over a decade, in a state of limbo.

“We were told the process would be simple, but the portal isn’t even working,” said a frustrated applicant at a MeeSeva center. “It feels like we’re being misled again.”

The confusion is compounded by the lack of clear communication from officials. While the government claims the portal will be operational within 10–15 days, residents remain skeptical, given the years of delays and mismanagement under previous administrations.

A History of Delays

During the BRS regime, the online application portal was disabled, despite claims that the process was continuous. The current Congress-led government has reinstated the system, but the transition has been rocky. Before the online system, applications were accepted through Praja Palana Seva Kendras (PPSKs), which also faced criticism for inefficiency.

What’s Next?

The Civil Supplies Department is expected to hold an emergency meeting to address the technical issues and expedite the portal’s restoration. Meanwhile, residents are advised to avoid overcrowding MeeSeva centers until the system is fully operational.