Telangana News | Assembly pays tributes to BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha who died in road accident

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Tuesday paid rich tributes to BRS MLA G Lasya Nanditha who died in a road accident in February this year.

The budget session of the Assembly began today.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who moved a motion condoling the demise of Lasya Nanditha who represented Secunderabad Cantonment (SC) constituency here, recalled his association with Nanditha’s late father G Sayanna, a five-time MLA.

Telangana CM pays tribute to late MLA Sayanna & his successor Lasya Nandita in the state assembly, remembering their contributions & promising to fulfill their aspirations

It was expected that Nanditha, who entered politics as her father’s successor and as a representative of the backward sections, would work with commitment on women empowerment and people’s issues. However, it is tragic that Nanditha lost her life in a road accident, he said.

Sayanna, who had also died while serving as MLA, used to seek the merger of Cantonment areas with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the construction of elevated corridor (to ease traffic) in the Cantonment Board meetings, he said.

Revanth Reddy was a Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri constituency then and Secunderabad Cantonment was part of it.

It is unfortunate that both Sayanna and Nanditha did not live to see the merger of the Cantonment areas with GHMC and also the construction of the elevated corridor as they are getting approval now, he said.

Observing that both Sayanna and Nanditha would remain in the hearts of people of Secunderabad Cantonment constituency, he said the government would complete the work which the father and daughter wanted to happen.

BRS MLA K T Rama Rao said his party gave a ticket to Nanditha to contest the polls as Sayanna’s successor.

As if fate cursed their family, both Sayanna and Nanditha passed away within one year’s time, Rao said.

He recalled that Nanditha had earlier survived a road accident while returning from a public meeting organised by the BRS at Nalgonda and also another accident involving a lift in a building.

Nanditha, however, could not survive in the road accident at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) here, he said.

The BRS would stand by the family members of Nanditha, he said.

State Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, BJP member Payala Shankar, CPI MLA K Sambasiva Rao, AIMIM MLA Ahmed Balala and several other members spoke on the occasion.

The House observed a two-minute silence in memory of the departed MLA and Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar then adjourned the House for the day.

Nanditha passed away in a road accident at the ORR on February 23 this year.

Congress won the bypoll held to Secunderabad Cantonment constituency in May.

Telangana Assembly | AIMIM Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala pays tributes to BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha who died in road accident.