Telangana News | BRS complains to Guv on defections, Cong govt’s “unfulfilled” promises to unemployed youth

Hyderabad: A delegation of BRS leaders led by party Working President KT Rama Rao on Saturday met Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan here and lodged a complaint against the ruling Congress over defections and the “unfulfilled” promises made by the Congress to unemployed youth.

The delegation of BRS MLAs, MLCs, and other leaders, led by Rama Rao, met the Telangana Governor at the Raj Bhavan here.

“We have explained to the Governor on how democracy is being killed in the state by the Congress party and how it got as many as 10 MLAs and eight MLCs of BRS into its fold. The Governor has said he would do justice within his limits,” Rama Rao, told reporters.

As many as 10 BRS MLAs have crossed over to the Congress and several BRS MLCs also joined the ruling party recently.

“We also explained how the Congress party is trampling on the promises given to the unemployed youth and students. We told the Governor about the announcements and assurances given by Congress regarding two lakh jobs and job calendar,” he said.

The Governor responded to these issues and he said he will call the Home Secretary and ask for details, Rama Rao added.