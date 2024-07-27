Telangana News | CM Revanth alleges Rs 700 Cr Corruption in Sheep Distribution Scheme during BRS Regime

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that Rs 700 crore worth of corruption was involved in the Sheep distribution scheme during the BRS regime.

During a discussion on the budget in the assembly on Saturday, Reddy stated that BRS leader T Harish Rao disclosed debt details but did not provide details of land sales.

He claimed that the Outer Ring Road (ORR), worth lakhs of crores, was sold for only Rs 7,000 crore. Additionally, not a single irrigation project was completed in Palamuru (Mahabubnagar) during the 10-year rule of BRS.

Lands worth crores of rupees were sold during the tenure of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) in Ranga Reddy district, he said.

The Chief Minister also criticized the poor quality of sarees purchased by weight in Surat, Gujarat, distributed in the state under the Bathukamma Sarees scheme.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy questioned the opposition BRS leader Harish Rao, asking, “Are you ready for an inquiry into the Sheep distribution and Bathukamma Saree’s schemes?”